Key Takeaways Google Pixel 8a leaks reveal a larger battery and sleek design, with possible launch in May for $500-$550.

New features include 6.1" FHD+ OLED display, Tensor 3 chip, 64MP main camera, and 4,500mAh battery.

With confirmed specs and sleek color options, the Pixel 8a aims to be an affordable yet stylish device to watch.

We can say many positive things about Google, but their commitment to keeping secrets isn’t so great, as their devices get leaked months before their actual launch. The same thing happened with the Google Pixel 8a, which will allegedly launch in the coming months. The latest leaks arrive directly from Google as part of the company’s ad for Fi Wireless, and we also have a new spec sheet leak that makes us believe the Pixel 8a will arrive with a larger battery.

It seems that we have confirmed the design of the new Google Pixel 8a thanks to Google’s latest ad for Fi Wireless, as the company is letting possible customers know that Google Fi Wireless Premium unlimited plan will get you two lines for $110 each month. The device shown in the ad matches previous Pixel 8a leaks, which show a new, more rounded design and some other changes that make the device look classy and elegant. This ad makes us believe the Pixel 8a might come in at least two sweet-looking color options, including white and blue.

Another interesting leak from Yogesh Brar on X suggests that the new Pixel 8a will arrive with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rates. Storage options will let you choose between 128 and 256GB space, and we might also get to see Google’s Tensor 3 chip under the hood of this more affordable device. The camera department includes no surprises or improvements from the ones we received on the previous iteration, as we’re allegedly getting the same 64 MP OIS main camera and 13 MP ultrawide of the Pixel 7a, along with the same 13MP selfie shooter.

Google Pixel 7a $349 $499 Save $150 The Pixel 7a is the new affordable smartphone from Google, featuring much-awaited features such as a 90Hz responsive display, a more powerful camera setup, and support for wireless charging. The Pixel 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, and it's the best device in the A series yet. $349 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy

The best part of this information is that it claims that the new Pixel 8a will have ‘around’ a 4,500mAh battery, which is larger than the one on the Pixel 7a. We could also get a 27W wired charging, and it seems that it might arrive with a price tag of $500 to $550. However, we will have to wait a few months to determine if this info is accurate at the next Google I/O.

