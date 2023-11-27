We have excellent savings available for those interested in purchasing a new Android device, as the latest Cyber Monday deals will let you pick up a new Google Pixel 8 for as low as $549. This amazing Android device has one of the best cameras and battery life you can get in 2023, as it arrives with a 24-hour battery, a very competitive discount, and top-of-the-line specs.

Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $549 at Amazon

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are here and ready to get you some of the best savings you can get on the best tech. Today’s best savings start with the Google Pixel 8 series, which is now starting at $549 thanks to a 21 percent discount. This model comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, Google’s Tensor G3 Chip, a sharp 6.2-inch Pixel 8 Actua display that will deliver vivid colors to enjoy your favorite media anywhere you go, and more.

Google’s Pixel devices are well-known in the industry for having some of the most impressive cameras around thanks to the company’s image processing features, meaning that the latest Pixel 8 series will definitely impress anyone who uses a Pixel device for the first time. The Pixel 8 arrives with a dual camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide and a 50MP wide camera sensor, plus a 10.5MP front camera that will get you some of the best selfies you will see today.

And if you want to get the best Google experience, consider checking out the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which now sells for $799, thanks to a 20 percent discount. This normally sells for $999, so you will be able to take this amazing device and score $200 in instant savings. This device comes with a larger screen, a more powerful camera, and other great features.