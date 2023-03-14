In the past few years, Google has revamped its smartphone strategy. The company overhauled its flagship smartphone lineup with the launch of Pixel 6 series, which was followed by the Pixel 6a, a budget-friendly option. It followed up with the launch of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro last year, fixing most of the issues found on its predecessor. And now, we have our first glimpse at Google's flagship smartphone for 2023, the Pixel 8 Pro. In addition to this, a leaked retail listing has also revealed when the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold smartphones will be available.

The Pixel 8 Pro leaked renders come courtesy of @OnLeaks and SmartPrix. Taking a quick look at the renders, you'll realize that the general design retains the characteristic Pixel look, but there are some noticeable changes. One of the most significant changes is that the curved display has been replaced by flat front panel. Due to this change, the dimensions of the Pixel 8 Pro will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro, coming in at 162.6×76.5×8.7 mm.

The camera bar of the Pixel 8 Pro also shows some significant changes. While the renders show that the Pixel 8 Pro will still carry three camera sensors similar to the previous 'Pro' smartphones, but this time, all three sensors are grouped into the same cutout on the camera bar. Moreover, there's a fourth sensor in place. While it's unclear what this sensor does, it could be a better auto-focus system, a macro or depth sensor, or something like the LiDAR on the iPhone for AR.

The renders also suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro will have larger corner radius compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it is also worth pointing out that while the front panel is now flat, slight curves remain along the back edges to enhance ergonomics and hand feel. However, this feature may make the device more susceptible to cracking if dropped.

In addition to the Pixel 8 Pro renders, some information regarding the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold smartphones has also leaked. According to the folks over at WinFuture, the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold — which the report claims will be its official name — will arrive in mid-June. This means the device will be available for purchase a month after the rumored Google I/O 2023 launch.

The Pixel Fold was rumored to be introduced alongside the Pixel 7 series, but the launch was delayed. According to the report, the Pixel Fold will be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset and will be available in Carbon and Porcelain colors. While the listing only shows the 256GB options, we expect higher storage options to be available. Pixel Fold is expected to give tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series as well as the upcoming OnePlus foldable.

Google's upcoming budget smartphone, the Pixel 7a, will also arrive alongside the Pixel Fold in mid-June. As per the report, the Pixel 7a will be available in Carbon, Cotton, and Arctic Blue, and there's also a possibility of a Jade-colored variant, based on a spotted matching Jade-colored case. The Pixel 7a will come with a minimum of 128GB of onboard storage, and the rumored starting price is around €500.

All in all, we're in for a packed I/O event, and we can't wait to see what Google has in store for us. And if Google follows the previous year's theme, there may even be some unexpected announcements in there for us. Which Pixel device are you most excited about? Do let us know in the comments section below!

