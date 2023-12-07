After a lot of speculation, Google officially unveiled its latest Gemini AI model on December 6, 2023. This new AI model competes directly with OpenAI's GPT and will power Google's services like Bard, search engine, and more. Google says the Gemini AI model is the most powerful and efficient model available to date, offering three distinct sizes: Nano, Pro, and Ultra. While the Pro version of Gemini is already available and integrated into Bard, the flagship Ultra model is set to launch early next year. The Pixel 8 Pro users, however, can already experience the Nano model, starting today.

Google has released the December Feature Drop update for Pixel, bringing features like Video Boost on the Pixel 8 series, upgrades to Photo unblur, and Dual Screen Preview on your Pixel Fold. In addition to this, the Pixel 8 Pro owners can enjoy two exclusive features with this update: an auto-summarization feature in the Recorder app and the Smart Reply, both powered by the Gemini Nano model that has been integrated into the Pixel 8 Pro as a part of the December update.

Gemini Nano helps the Recorder app generate a summary of the conversation. After the new update, when you head over to the “Transcript” tab in a recording, you will see a new “Summarize” button at the top. Pressing this button will generate a three-to-four bullet point summary of the recording. This summarization happens on-device, without requiring an internet connection, and it can even function offline.

Using Gemini, Gboard can now take the context of the conversation happening and generate Smart Reply using on-device AI. This feature is currently only available on WhatsApp, but Google says it'll expand to other messaging apps next year. Moreover, it's important to note that both Smart Reply and the Recorder app's Summarizer feature are currently only supported in English.

Nonetheless, it's truly impressive how Google managed to bring this AI model to a smartphone. You likely rely on online services for tasks like composing emails, crafting replies, and summarizing meeting minutes, but now you can do all of that on your Pixel 8 Pro — all of this without the need for additional storage or causing your processor to overheat.

Currently, Tensor G3 is the only processor capable of running Gemini Nano, but Google is working to bring Nano to Android as a whole. The company has rolled out its new system service called AICore that developers can use to bring AI features to their apps. Your smartphone will likely need a powerful processor to run this model, but with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphones on the way, this possibility will soon turn into reality.