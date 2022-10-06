Google has finally unveiled the latest Pixel 7 series, consisting of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Powered by Tensor G2, new features, and more.

Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch at the Pixel “Made by Google” Fall event on October 6. The new smartphones feature the brand-new Google Tensor G2 chipset, a bright OLED panel, improved camera hardware and software, and several new features. The Google Pixel 7 features a new design, and it comes in three new color options, including Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass.

We collected all the information you need to know about the Google Pixel 7, including the specifications, price, availability, display size, design, storage, processor, color options, and more.

Price & Availability

The Google Pixel 7 went up for pre-orders today (on October 6). Google has also revealed that the device will be officially available from October 18. The device will retail for $599 in the United States, which will include the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.

The higher storage tier at 256GB will set users back $699. This follows the exact pricing of last year’s Google Pixel 6, and it appears that Google didn’t hike the prices this year, despite the inflation. The Google Pixel 7 series will also be available in more regions, including India.

Storage Price (USD, GBP, EUR) 128GB $599, £599, €649 256GB $699, £699, N/A

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. View at Google View at Best Buy View at Amazon

Colors

Long before Google officially unveiled the Google Pixel 7 series, the company has shared the official colors with the world. The Google Pixel 7 will be available in three color options: Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), and Lemongrass (Yellow). The Google Pixel 6 was available in Sorta Seafoam (Yellow and Green), Kinda Coral (Red and Pink), and Stormy Black options.

Compared to the previous generation, the new colors are more toned-down and offer a more elegant and modern take on smartphones. It might not be everyone’s favorite new look, but fortunately, you can always pick up a case, cover, or even a skin to customize the looks of your new device.

Technical Specifications

Category Google Pixel 7 Build Gorilla Glass front and back

Metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Display 6.3-inch, OLED Display Features 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution (416 PPI)

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

1,400 nits peak brigthness Processor Google Tensor G2 (4nm) Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB RAM LPDDR5

Storage: 128/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Dual pixel PDAF Sensor-shift OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2 114-degree FoV

Front Camera 10.8MP

f/2.2

92.8-degree FoV Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password

Titan M2 Security chip Connectivity 5G (mmWave in select regions)

LTE

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS) Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Battery & Charging 4,355 mAh

20W fast wired charging using Google 30W adapter (0-50% in 30 minutes)

21W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Operating System Android 13 Colors Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass (Yellow) Announcement date October 6, 2022 Starting Price From $599

Design

The design of the Google Pixel 7 will stay very similar to the Google Pixel 6 series. The device will virtually have the same design, but the previous black bar will now instead follow the color of the device’s frame. This will help provide a more seamless, elegant, and modern look. The back will be protected by a glass layer, while the camera module and the frame will be made of aluminium.

The Google Pixel 7 will be slightly smaller than last year’s Pixel 6, 155.6 height x 73.2 width x 8.7 depth (mm) vs 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, meaning that the display size and the battery have become slightly smaller. However, that isn’t a problem, as Google says it has improved the chipset to make it more powerful and efficient.

The front of the device will remain nearly identical to last year’s Pixel 6 and feature the same display and hole-punch cutout at the top center. The Pixel 7 also comes with a fingerprint sensor, and Google says that it also has a Face Unlocking mechanism.

Display

The Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch, 1080 x 2400 (FHD+), OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 keeps the 20:9 aspect ratio, despite becoming slightly smaller than last year’s 6.4-inch display on the Pixel 6. Despite the smaller size, the technology and the display panel have received a lot of updates. The new display should provide excellent colors due to the 24-bit depth for 16 million colors, and it also has an up to 25% brighter display, providing up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness.

Naturally, the higher peak brightness will enable the device to be more useful when outside, in direct sunlight, and the viewing angles should also improve in bright environments. The display will still sport a hole-punch cutout at the top center, which will house the 11MP selfie camera, but more on that later.

Beyond the brightness updates, the panel is now slightly smaller, brighter, and overall better than the one found on the Pixel 6, but it still comes with the same 90Hz refresh rate. We would have liked 120Hz at this price point, but the difference between the two panels isn’t too noticeable in real-life practice, and it’s perfect for better preserving the battery life.

Camera

The Google Pixel 7’s camera system features similar sensors to the Pixel 6. It comes with a 50MP, f/1.9 primary camera, capable of Super Res Zoom up to 8x, and a 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera with 114-degree field of view. Google says that while the sensors might be the same, the software and the algorithm are different. The new Pixel 7 series feature improved Real Tone colors and a beautiful Cinematic Blur effect when recording video.

Cinematic Blur will apply background blur effects in real-time, providing cinema photography straight from the device. The new Google Tensor G2 processor will provide advanced machine learning processing and deliver better photo and video quality. The new chip also provides more advanced features, such as the new Super High Res Zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper focus with less blur, and the new Cinematic Blur feature for recording videos. Low-light photography has received a noticeable update, and low-light videos will also receive less noise and artifacts due to the improved algorithm that can provide better-quality media.

Battery

Since the Pixel 7 is smaller than the Pixel 6, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the battery had to shrink to accommodate the space inside the device. The Pixel 7 comes with a 4,355 mAh battery, which is considerably smaller than the 4,614 mAh we found in the Pixel 6 last year.

However, Google says that the device can now easily provide a full day’s worth of charge, and it can even extend for an up to 72-hour battery life using the new Extreme Battery Saver option. We’ll have to put these numbers to the test, but the new Google Tensor G2 should yield better results, and we look forward to testing it.

As for charging, the Google Pixel 7 still supports 20W fast wired charging using the Google 30W USB-PD adapter. Using this method, the device will be able to go from 0-50% charge in just 30 minutes. The device still supports wireless charging and Battery Share, enabling users to reverse wireless charge their accessories, such as the Google Pixel Buds Pro, and other earbuds.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. View at Google View at Best Buy View at Amazon

Frequently Asked Questions - FAQ

What’s in the Google Pixel 7 box?

The Google Pixel 7 comes with the device itself, a 1m USB-C to USB-C (USB 2.0) cable, a Quick Start Guide, a Quick Switch Adapter, and a SIM tool ejector.

How long is the warranty for my Google Pixel 7?

Google will include a 1-year warranty for the following countries:

the United States, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, India, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Other European countries and Australia will receive the standard 2-year warranty.

Does the Google Pixel 7 come with Face Unlock?

Yes, the Google Pixel 7 has several ways of authenticating purchases and unlocking the device. One of those options is the new, and returning Face Unlock. It lets users scan their faces using the front camera. Google uses a new algorithm to make the process safe, easy, and fast, and it’s excellent when you have wet fingers, or can’t touch the display to use the in-display fingerprint reader.

Does the Google Pixel 7 support eSIM?

Google Pixel devices were among the first commercially available devices to support eSIM. The new Google Pixel 7 series also support the eSIM functionality, letting users add any new virtual SIM cards to their devices.

Does the Pixel 7 support 5G mmWave?

Google confirmed that select models would support the mmWave 5G connectivity. Given that the technology is mostly widespread in North America, we don’t expect it to be available elsewhere.