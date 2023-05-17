While much of the talk at Google I/O 2023 involved AI and the advancements it was bringing to the table, a portion of it introduced new Pixel hardware coming to market. The most notable device (and expensive) was the Google Pixel Fold, but the one we think will make its way into most hands is the Google Pixel 7a.

So, if you're in the market for a new smartphone, the Pixel 7 series offers three models — Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro — with starting prices ranging between $500 to $900. And here, we explore what each device offers to help you decide which one to buy!

Technical Specifications

Google Pixel 7

Brand Google SoC Google Tensor G2 (5 nm, octa-core) Display 6.3-inch, OLED, FHD, 90Hz, 1000 nits RAM 8GB Storage 128/256GB Battery 4,355 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, Dual pixel PDAF, OIS; Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Colors Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass (Yellow) Weight 197 grams Charging 20W fast wired charging, 21W wireless charging IP Rating IP68 Price From $599

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Brand Google SoC Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO RAM 12GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 10.8 MP, ƒ/2.2 Rear cameras 50 MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 48 MP Telephoto Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 162.9 height x 76.6 width x 8.9 depth (mm) Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Weight 212 grams Charging 30W IP Rating IP68 Price $899

Google Pixel 7a

Brand Google SoC Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security chip Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 90Hz, FHD+, Gorilla Glass 3 RAM 8 GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) Battery 4,385 mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Operating System Android 13 Front camera 13MP, f/2.2, 95-degree FoV Rear cameras Primary: 64MP, f/1.9, 80-degree FoV, 1/1.72-inch, Ultrawide: 13MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Connectivity 5G (Sub-6Ghz/mmWave), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.0 x 2.87 x 0.40 in (152 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm) Colors Charcoal (Black), Coral (Red), Snow (White), Sea (Blue), Google Store Exclusive: Coral Weight 6.8oz (193.5 grams) Charging 18W wired charging, 7.5W Wireless charging IP Rating IP67 Price From $499

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 made its way to the market in 2022 to much critical acclaim. It maintained the $600 price tag of its predecessor, the Pixel 6, yet improved its spec list and hardware in almost every way. It even received a Pocketnow Award for being the best all-rounder device. All of this adds up to the fact that buying the Pixel 7 has the potential to be a great decision.

Looking at the hardware, a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection is on the front. While on the back — placed within the signature camera bar — is a dual-camera system featuring a 50-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultrawide. Handling processing is the Google Tensor G2, bundled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

The Pixel 7 is ideal for most buyers because its size is comfortable for most hands, and its display is just enough to let you enjoy watching content on the device. If you'd argue the camera is less capable, yes, the Pixel 7 doesn't have everything the pricier Pixel 7 Pro offers, but it will get you more than halfway there regarding results. The device's build also features a degree of fit-and-finish that's hard to find in phones costing $600.

But if you ask us why you should buy the Pixel 7, we'd say that the device, while great in many ways, is in a confusing place, and you really shouldn't consider one unless it's on sale — the phone has previously hit a low of $450.

The Pixel 7a is, in almost every way, a Pixel 7 but cheaper. Hence, you should only buy the Pixel 7 if you care about having a device built with premium materials and a larger screen with narrower bezels.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Then we come to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The device starts at $899, $200 more than the Pixel 7 and $300 more than the Pixel 7a. But the increased price does introduce a lot of improved hardware, which makes buying the Pixel 7 Pro a more reasonable compared to the Pixel 7.

The device features a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Like with the Pixel 7, this screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. On the back is a triple-camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide. The processor is the same Tensor G2 found in the standard Pixel 7, but the RAM and storage options available with the model are a little better. You can choose between 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB versions, while 12 GB RAM is standard on all models.

Unlike the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro has much more going for it. First and foremost is its design, which feels a lot more premium owing to the slight curvature on its display and the polished aluminum frame it features. Next is the display, which has a significantly higher resolution and an even better refresh rate. Then we come to the cameras, which offer more versatility. The 48-megapixel telephoto on the Pixel 7 Pro allows zoom up to 30 times, while the ultrawide comes with an autofocus feature, enabling the ability to capture macro images. Neither of these is available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a.

So, if you're looking for a phone that strongly emphasizes camera performance and gives you a lot of versatility when capturing an image, the Pixel 7 Pro will be the perfect choice. Its better display and larger battery add more to its list of advantages.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7a

Last in this comparison is the Google Pixel 7a, which combines the best hardware components of the Pixel 7 with an even lower price tag. This device comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, a rear dual-camera setup — featuring a 64-megapixel wide and 13-megapixel ultrawide — and ships with the Google Tensor G2 and 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage.

These specifications make the device very similar to the Google Pixel 7; this might raise the question of whether you should consider this device because a more premium model is available for only $100 more. We say the Pixel 7a is the perfect choice if you're looking for an even more compact device than the Pixel 7 and a mid-ranger for $500.

In addition, using plastic on the back makes the device more resilient to falls and damage. And its color offerings are also much more pleasing to look at when compared to what's on offer for the Pixel 7.

This is the best Google Pixel smartphone for you!

Overall, each smartphone from the Google Pixel 7 series offers something unique to its respective buyers. If you want to keep the experience friendly towards your wallet and comfortable in your hands, the Pixel 7a is the ideal choice. Its effective use of plastic and compact 6.1-inch display gives it this position.

But if you're fine with spending a little more, the Pixel 7 takes the robustness of the finish a notch higher with more premium build materials and better charging specifications.

Lastly, if you're looking for the best Pixel smartphone experience, the Pixel 7 Pro should be the only device on your radar as it has the highest quality display and a camera setup that offers immense versatility.