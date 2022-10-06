Wondering what the differences between the new Google Pixel 7 and the last year's Pixel 6 are? Here's everything you need to know.

At its event today, Google officially introduced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new devices are more of an iterative upgrade over the previous generation and come with new, meaningful changes and features. The Pixel 7, especially, features several notable upgrades, meaning there's much to unpack, especially if you're in the market for an upgrade. So, in this article, we pit the Pixel 7 series against the last year's Pixel 6 to see what's new and different.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. View at Best Buy View at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 The Google Pixel 6 is the more compact and affordable variant from the new flagship series. It features most of the same features and comes with the same primary and ultrawide camera as the Pixel 6 Pro. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Technical Specifications

Smartphone Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 6 Operating System Android 13 Android 12 (Upgradable to Android 13) Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 197 grams 207 grams Build Aluminum Frame

Gorilla Glass Victus (Front and back) Aluminum Frame

Gorilla Glass Victus (Front)

Gorilla Glass (Back) Display 6.3-inch, OLED 6.4-inch, OLED Display Features 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution (416 PPI)

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate

1,400 nits peak brightness 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution (416 PPI)

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate

8000 nits peak brightness Processor Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G1 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear Camera Primary: 50MP, f/1.85, LDAF, OIS, EIS,

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.2 Ultra-wide Angle, 114-degree FOV Primary: 50MP, f/1.85, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.2 Ultra-wide Angle, 114-degree FOV Front Camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 aperture 8MP, f/2.0 aperture Battery 4,355 mAh 4614 mAh Charging 20W fast wired charging using Google 30W adapter (0-50% in 30 minutes)

21W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 20W fast wired charging using Google 30W adapter (0-50% in 30 minutes)

21W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Security Face Unlock, Under-display Fingerprint Scanner Under-display Fingerprint Scanner Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C USB-C Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow Storm Black, Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral Price From $599 From $599

Design

Starting off with the design, you'll notice that the new Pixel 7 doesn't look a lot different than the Pixel 6. It retains the same outer look, with the huge camera visor running horizontally across the device’s glass back frame. The dual-tone design is now gone, and the part above the camera array also carries the same color as the rest of the body.

Speaking of colors, the Pixel 7 comes in three color options: Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), and Lemongrass (Yellow). The Google Pixel 6 was available in Sorta Seafoam (Yellow and Green), Kinda Coral (Red and Pink), and Stormy Black options. Build material-wise, the Pixel 7 features the same glass sandwich build with a matte finish aluminum metal frame.

It comes with the same IP68 dust and water resistance as the previous generation. One thing that has improved over the Pixel 6 is that the Pixel 7 features a Gorilla Glass Victus back while the 2021 model came with Gorilla Glass 6 back. This should improve the overall durability of the device.

Another key thing to note is that the Pixel 7 is smaller in dimensions compared to the Pixel 6. It is slightly more compact than the last year's model, and not only has it grown smaller in overall size, but it's also 0.2 mm thinner than before. This results in a smaller battery and display size compared to the Pixel 6, which we have discussed in detail below.

Display

Moving to the front, you'll notice that the Pixel 7 features the same-looking flat AMOLED display as the Pixel 6. However, it's 6.3-inch in size, which means the display is 0.1-inch smaller than the 2021 model. Nonetheless, the display still refreshes at 90Hz like the previous gen and comes with the same 20:9 aspect ratio.

There are, however, some meaningful upgrades under-the-hood. Google says the display of the Pixel 7 is 25% brighter than the Pixel 6's display, providing up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The new display should produce excellent colors thanks to the 24-bit depth. While we would have preferred a 120Hz refresh rate, it's good to see Google make meaningful improvements on the less expensive Pixel 7 smartphone.

Processor

Moving onto the internals, the Google Pixel 7 features the newer Tensor G2 chipset. The chipset is based on the same architecture as the first-generation Tensor. It features two Cortex-X1 Prime cores clocked at 2.85GHz, two Cortex-A79 cores clocked at 2.35GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Handling the graphics is a Mali G710 MP07 GPU.

While the chipset may seem the same, Google says the new chipset brings even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition. The Pixel 7 comes with several new machine-learning features that make it better than the Pixel 6. The new chip is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which is the same as the Pixel 6.

Camera

Taking a look at the camera hardware, the Google Pixel 7 ships with the same dual camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 50MP primary camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Even though the camera hardware on the Pixel 7 is (more or less) the same as the Pixel 6, the real upgrades come thanks to the newer Tensor G2 processor. Google says the new Pixel 7 features much better image and video processing compared to the Pixel 6.

New features of the Pixel 7 compared to the Pixel 6 contain a new Real Tone color feature, which now works even in low light, and a beautiful Cinematic Blur effect when recording video. Moreover, the new chip comes with many advanced features, including Super Res Zoom, twice as fast Night Sight processing, motion autofocus, Frame Guide, and improved low-light photography with less noise, thanks to the improved algorithm.

The story is a lot different when we compare the front-facing cameras of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 comes with a new 10.8MP selfie camera that features a 1.22μm pixel width and an f/2.2 aperture. Thanks to the new sensor and capabilities of the Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7 comes with a Face Unlock feature — which the Pixel 6 missed out on.

Battery

This is one area that has surprisingly seen a downgrade. While the Pixel 6 shipped with a 4,614 mAh battery, the new Pixel 7 comes with only a 4,355 mAh battery. While there is no official reasoning behind this, it seems that the battery appears to have suffered a downgrade as a result of the overall body's smaller size.

While you would hope that Google would compensate for the smaller battery with faster charging, the company has sadly opted against improving it. The Pixel 7 supports the 21W charging as the Pixel 6. Google says its official 30W adapter should charge the device from 0-50% in about 30 minutes. While the company is promising 'beyond 24-hour battery life' even with the smaller battery, we're worried that the Pixel 7 would have bad battery life compared to the previous gen.

Nonetheless, we will reserve judgment until the full review of the Pixel 7. We will soon be going hands-on with the Pixel 7 very soon, so make sure you stay tuned to Pocketnow! In the meantime, tell us about your thoughts on the new Google Pixel 7. Would you be upgrading to the new generation? Let us know in the comments section below!

