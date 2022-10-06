Google's latest flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro is now official. Read this summary to learn about everything that's new with this generation.

After letting the device make a short cameo at I/O early this year, Google finally revealed all the features and specifications of Pixel 7 Pro—alongside pricing and availability information— at its Made by Google event on October 6, 2022. The device marks an iterative upgrade for the Pixel lineup that refines the design and introduces a few hardware and software improvements. Here we'll explore everything new with this generation, helping you stay informed.

Note: Alongside the Pixel 7 Pro, Google also revealed details about the $599 Pixel 7 and $349 Pixel Watch.

Pricing and Availability

Pixel 7 Pro is now available for pre-order, with deliveries and retail availability starting from October 13, 2022. The device retains its predecessor's pricing and will cost $899 for the 128GB SKU. You can also pick 256GB and 512GB SKUs for $999 and $1099, respectively. If you buy the device from Google's online store you will receive $200 towards your next purchase, meaning you can put this amount towards buying the brand new Pixel Watch or the recently launched Pixel Buds Pro.

SKU United States Europe United Kingdom 128GB $899 €899 £849 256GB $999 €999 £949 512GB $1,099 NA NA

Colors

Like last year, Google maintains three color options for you to choose from —Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Google maintains a dual-tone finish this time around, albeit in a more refined manner. The glass back features a single shade with contrast brought into the picture by the anodized aluminum used for the frame and around the camera lenses.

Google's Obsidian colorway mixes a dark gray back with lighter gray aluminum, and Snow is the traditional combination of white and silver. Hazel, the most unique in our opinion, integrates gold aluminum with aa sage green glass component.

Technical Specifications

Category Google Pixel 7 Pro Build Gorilla Glass Victus Front

Edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus Back

Recycled Polished Aluminum Frame

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance

Fingerprint-resistant Coating Dimensions 162.9 height x 76.6 width x 8.9 depth (mm)

212 g / 7.5 oz Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 19.5:9 aspect ratio

1440 x 3120-pixel resolution

Smooth Display (adaptive 120Hz refresh rate)

Up to 1000 nits (HDR) and up to 1500 nits (Peak brightness)

>1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR support

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors Processors CPU: Google Tensor G2 2 x 2.85GHz Cortex X1

2 x 2.35GHz Cortex A78

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55 Security: Titan M2 Security Coprocessor GPU ARM Mali G710 MP07 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera 1.2 μm pixel width

ƒ/1.85 aperture

82° field of view

1/1.31" image sensor size Ultrawide: 12 MP Camera with Autofocus 1.25 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

125.8° field of view

Lens correction Telephoto: 48 MP Quad Bayer PD Camera 0.7 μm pixel width

ƒ/3.5 aperture

20.6° field of view

5x optical zoom

Super Res Zoom up to 30x LDAF (laser detect autofocus) Sensor, Spectral and Flicker Sensor Front Camera 10.8 MP Camera 1.22 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Fixed focus

92.8° ultrawide field of view Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (mmWave on some models), LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery 5,000 mAh (typical) 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Extreme Battery Saver mode (up to 72-hour battery life) Charging 30W Wired Charging

Fast Qi Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging Operating System Android 13 Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Announcement Date October 6, 2022 Starting Price $899 (United States) €899 (Europe) £849 (United Kingdom)

Design and Display

As said in the introduction of this article, the Pixel 7 Pro is more of an iterative upgrade to the Pixel 6 Pro. A primary indicator of this is the device's design. Pixel 7 Pro brings a slight decrease in height and a slight increase in width but leaves the device-identifying camera bar intact. These changes should make the device easier to handle. Also it'll be easier to keep the camera bar clean because of its aluminum housing.

The rest of the elements remain unchanged. The power button and volume rockers are still on the right-hand edge, while the left features its SIM Card slot. The top still has a plastic cutout for better signal reception and connectivity, whereas the bottom has two speaker grille-like cutouts.

Moving onto the front, you will see a curved 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The display does have a slightly lesser curvature, though this should only make it easier to handle and eliminate accidental touches. For brightness, Google states the panel can hit a higher peak than last generation. HDR content is capable of pushing the screen to 1000 nits. There's another 1500 nits detail that Google mentions, which we believe comes into play when outdoors.

In terms of endurance, the device retains its IP68 rating, and the glass used on both sides is Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

For its Pixel 7 lineup, Google is shipping the Tensor G2 SoC. While the first-generation chipset was an adequate performer, it did come in behind Apple and Qualcomm's hardware in terms of synthetic benchmarks and real-world scenarios —primarily gaming and other heavy tasks. It also expressed some problems with thermal throttling. For this generation, Google claims the processor is faster and more efficient, though we will wait for benchmarks to prove this case.

And coming to memory, Google is pairing the Tensor G2 of Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. On the standard Pixel 7, you will see RAM drop down to 8GB. And lastly, to improve security on its device, Google bakes in the Titan M2 security chip.

Camera

Source: Google via YouTube

You might be aware of Google's image processing prowess and how it didn't change its camera hardware for quite some time. Well, we might have a similar stint on hand for the Pixel lineup as this year, Google has decided to keep similar sensors. Now, this isn't a bad thing, as the move from 12MP sensors to 48MP and 50MP ones meant Google has more data to work with and a lot more room for optimization.

And diving into the exact details, the Pixel 7 Pro has a triple camera setup featuring a Quad Bayer 50 MP Wide, a Quad Bayer 48 MP Telephoto, and a new 12 MP Ultrawide with Autofocus. Most improvements this year will come via post-processing handled by Tensor G2. Now, the front camera does see some hardware improvement, as Google replaces its old 11 MP sensor with a 10.8 MP unit, which allows Pixel 7 Pro to implement Face Unlock.

Although the hardware changes are limited, the Pixel 7 Pro will ship with some new software capabilities, with the primary focus being on Macro Focus, Real Tone, and Movie Motion Blur. Macro Focus will employ the Ultrawide camera to get closer to objects, while the Real Tone helps with better skin color reproduction. Movie Motion Blur for videos offers features similar to Apple's Cinematic Mode for iPhone.

Battery

To end, Pixel 7 Pro ships with a 5000mAh cell. The number matches the battery on Pixel 6 Pro to the tee, but we expect the device to have better battery endurance because of the increased efficiency of Tensor G2. There's also Pixel's Extreme Battery Saver mode which can push Pixel 7 Pro to last up to 72 hours.

Google states the device will charge up to 50% of its capacity in about 30 minutes via its 30W charger but keep in mind the maximum speed here is limited to 23W. Wireless Charging also remains an option for those who prefer the medium. Top-up wattage will peak at 23W on the second-generation Pixel Stand and 12W on other Qi-certified hardware.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is a Great Iteration

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is a refinement that's more than acceptable in our eyes. Android 13 has received much positive feedback, especially on the Pixel 6 series, which was famously struggling with bugs at launch. If this development translates to the Pixel 7 Pro, Google does seem to have an ideal flagship in its hands. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro will retail in more regions at launch, a positive sign. Keep your eyes peeled for Pocketnow's full review to learn more about the Pixel 7 Pro.