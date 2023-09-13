We are wrapping up today’s best deals selection with several amazing smartphones for you to upgrade your current device. First up, we have the Google Pixel 7 Pro that’s now available starting at $649, thanks to the latest 28 percent discount. This outstanding offer will get you a new and unlocked Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB storage space, a 6.7-inch display, Google’s proprietary Tensor G2 chip, 12GB RAM, and other great features that make it an excellent choice in 2023.

Google Pixel 7 Pro $649 $899 Save $250 The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, provides great graphics performance and computing power to let you easily play all of your favorite games and multitask. The device also has a highly capable camera setup that's backed by a unique post-processing algorithm that helps achieve great results. $649 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Google Pixel 7 Pro also packs an outstanding camera that will help you capture every detail, every smile, and every moment you want with amazing quality. Its video camera is also great thanks to its superb camera configuration that packs a 48MP telephoto, a 50MP, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Your selfies will also look great thanks to a 10.8 MP front camera.

Of course, if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also get the base model that now goes for just $449 with 25 percent savings. This device is also unlocked, and it comes with the same 128GB storage space and the same processor, but you get 8GB RAM. The best part is that you can use your savings to purchase a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which now sells for $170 thanks to a $60 discount.

Another great deal comes from Motorola, as you can also get a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (a $300 value) when you purchase a new Moto Razr+. This is Motorola’s latest and best foldable phone on the market. It comes with a $1,000 price tag, 256GB storage space, three different color options to choose from, and a sexy-looking design. You can also get a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with the new Moto Edge+, which will cost you $800, but you get 512GB of storage inside.