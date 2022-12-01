The free Google One VPN is now available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Here's how to get started.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. During their unveiling back in October 2022, Google announced that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro would be receiving two new exclusive features. One of them is the free "VPN by Google One," previously slated for the December feature drop, but is now available early on the Pixel 7 devices.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the free Google One VPN is now available on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Don't worry if it isn't showing up just yet on your Pixel 7 device, we recommend waiting a bit since Google is gradually rolling it out. In this article, let's take a look at how the free Google One VPN for Pixel 7 works, its benefits, how you can enable it on your device, and some limitations.

The VPN service that Google is rolling out for the Pixel 7 is essentially the same VPN service that comes bundled with the 2TB tier of the Google One cloud storage plan. As we all have come to know, Google One VPN is slightly different from a traditional VPN service. Google One VPN masks the traffic and your IP address, reduces online tracking, and protects you on public Wi-Fi and other unsecured networks, unlike other VPNs, which are focused more on changing your location and letting you stream content that is geo-locked.

When you enable the VPN your online data is protected as it travels through a strongly encrypted tunnel. Google says it "will never use your VPN connection to track, collect, or sell your online activity." With Google One VPN, users will have access to the best protection against tracking and hackers. The best part is that users will be able to enjoy this benefit for free for up to five years.

How to use Google’s Free One VPN on your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro

Enabling the Google One VPN on your Pixel 7 is very easy. Here's how you can do it:

2 Images

Close

Download and install the Google One app on your device if it isn't already installed.

Next, open the app and select the Benefits tab from the bottom bar.

tab from the bottom bar. A card with the title "VPN protection for multiple devices" should be visible on the top.

Tap View details .

. Now enable the toggle in front of Use VPN to activate the service.

to activate the service. A persistent notification should appear once the VPN is enabled.

Alternatively, you can also manage VPN by going to Settings → Network and Internet → VPN. You can also add a Quick Settings toggle so you can quickly connect to the Google One VPN.

Manage VPN Settings for specific apps

VPNs are often known to break apps and services — yes, even Google One VPN, no VPN is perfect! Thankfully, Google allows you to define rules for each app, determining whether the VPN can be bypassed or not. Here's how you can manage Google One VPN settings for specific apps on your Pixel 7:

Open the Google One app.

Go to Benefits → View Details (VPN card) → View settings .

. Under the settings, tap on Allow apps to bypass VPN .

. Now you can choose the apps that can bypass Google One VPN by tapping the plus icon next to them.

Free Google One VPN on Pixel 7: Limitations

Although this service offers a lot, especially for free, there are a few limitations to consider. Firstly, you will be able to use this VPN only on your Pixel 7. Even though Google One VPN is now available on macOS and Windows, this free service is limited to your Pixel 7 device only. Furthermore, it is worth noting that while the Pixel 7 is officially available for purchase in 17 countries, the free Google One VPN will not be available to Pixel 7 owners in Singapore and India.

Overall, Google's VPN for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is an excellent tool. Available for free for Pixel 7 users, it offers a great way to protect your online presence whether you're at home or on the go.

Have you tried the service on your Pixel 7? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, providing even more powerful graphics and computing power to let you play all of your favorite games. The device will also have a powerful new camera setup, and it'll be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Via: 9to5Google