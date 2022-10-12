Some of the features that Google announced during the launch event of Pixel 7 are making their way to the Pixel 6 series!

Google officially introduced the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro last week. The new smartphone series brings a lot of new features and is already available on sale (you can find the best deals right here). They are powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chipset, which comes with a better GPU and TPU, enabling even better ML and AI capabilities than its predecessor.

Thankfully, unlike the other tech giants in this space, Google doesn't tend to keep all the features exclusive to its latest smartphone lineup. The company confirmed to PhoneArena that it is planning to bring some of the features found in the Pixel 7 to the last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Here are all the Pixel 7 features that are coming to the Pixel 6 series and the features that will remain exclusive to the new Pixel lineup.

All Pixel 7 Features that are Coming to Pixel 6

Clear Calling

Google showcased the Clear Calling feature during the Pixel 7 keynote. It reduces the background noise so that the person on the other end doesn't hear the distorted sound, enabling a better calling experience. However, it won't be available at launch, but in December with the Feature Drop, and we expect it to arrive at the Pixel 6 at the same time. Furthermore, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 will also get the ability that will let you say "silent" to silence a call and "stop/snooze" to pause or stop an alarm.

Enhanced Real Tone

Google debuted the Real Tone feature with the Pixel 6a and then expanded it to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. For those unaware, this feature helps the Google Camera app on Pixel phones to produce more natural and accurate skin tones in photos. With the launch of Pixel 7, Google updated the feature's algorithm and it now not only works better than before, but also in low light.

While the feature will initially be available only on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, it will make it to the last year's models as well through a software update. The report suggests that the feature will directly be "will be integrated with Night Sight and Portrait mode." We'll update this page as and when the feature is available on the Pixel 6 models.

Guided Frame

Google also unveiled the Guided Frame feature that allows people with poor eyesight to shoot better selfies at the event. Using the app, users can follow voice-guided instructions to place and pose in real-time. In addition, countdown timers and haptic feedback help the users to capture the perfect shot. This feature will also makes its way to all Tensor-powered phones later this year.

Audio Message Transcription, 'At a Glance' Widget Enhancements

The Pixel 7 series also features a new functionality to transcribe an audio message. It can convert all the audio messages into text using just one click. Google has now revealed that this feature will be available on the older models. And, not only the Pixel 6 series smartphones, but all the Pixel devices all the way down to Pixel 4a will receive this feature.

Older Google smartphones will also receive the new 'At a Glance' widget update, which will show more information than ever before. As an example, the 'At a Glance' widget will now be able to show which carousel your checked luggage will be found on, destination's weather, as well as your flight and gate number.

Spatial Audio for Pixel Buds Pro

When Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro earlier this year, it promised that the premium earbuds would gain the Spatial Audio feature through a software update. While there have been hints that the company is working on it, we now have confirmation that it will not only be coming to the Pixel 7 smartphones but also to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro through a feature drop.

Features That Will Remain Exclusive to Pixel 7

SuperRes Zoom

The new SuperRes Zoom feature, which makes use of the new camera sensors, ISP of the Tensor G2 chipset, and the new machine learning autofocus algorithms will remain exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro. Users can capture clear images from 0.5x zoom up to 30x zoom. This is the highest zoom magnification ever offered on a Pixel device. And while there isn't a lot of difference in the camera sensors used in the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro, the feature won't make it to the last year's model.

Face Unlock

Another feature that will remain exclusive to the new Pixel smartphones is the Face Unlock feature. Google was rumored to be working on Face Unlock feature for the Pixel 6 series since its launch last year, but it appears that the company has run into some issues and the feature will now be available only on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

It seems that most of these features will be available on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with the December 2022 Feature Drop. If you'd like to upgrade to the Pixel 7, you may want to wait until then.

