Looking to buy the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? Here's a collection of retailers and carriers that are offering some of the best deals on it.

Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro at its hardware event on October 6, 2022. The new phones offer iterative but meaningful upgrades over the previous generation smartphones. Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-order and will go on open sale next week. They will be available for purchase at the most popular retailers, carriers, and Google's official website. This article outlines some of the best deals available for the new Pixel 7 smartphones and where to buy them.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Key Features

Before we go ahead and tell you about the best deals on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, let's quickly go through the features and upgrades the new devices bring. The new Pixel 7 smartphones come with the same design as their predecessor, with a huge camera bar running across the back of the smartphone. Unlike the last year's model, the visor is now made out the metal, which has been given a matte finish on the Pixel 7 and a glossy finish on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Powering the new devices is the second-generation Google Tensor G2 chipset. While the CPU architecture of the chipset has remained the same, it comes with a better GPU and TPU, enabling even better ML and AI capabilities. The chipset also enables better image and video processing compared to the previous generation. The new smartphones feature camera tricks such as Macro Focus, Real Tone, Photo Unblur, and Movie Motion Blur.

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved display that is capable of refreshing at 120Hz. The display are much better this time, capable of producing 16 million colors and going up to 1400 nits and 1500 peak brightness on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively. Google has also (finally) managed to add the much-need Face Unlock feature to the new smartphones.

Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, while Pixel 7 is priced at $599, but you don't have to pay that much to own the new Google smartphone. Instead, you can take advantage of the offers many retailers and carriers are offering and purchase the Pixel 7 series phone at a much lower cost. Check out the best deals on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro below.

Where to buy Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Online Retailers

Amazon

Amazon is one of the best places to purchase the new Pixel 7 series smartphone as the company is offering e-gift cards on the pre-order of the devices. You will receive a $100 gift card on the pre-order of a Pixel 7, while those pre-ordering the Pixel 7 Pro will get one worth $200. You can use the gift card to purchase cases, chargers, and accessories for your Pixel 7 from Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 Amazon is offering a free $100 gift card along with the pre-order of the Pixel 7. The offer is valid till October 23, 2022, or until the stocks last. View at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro Amazon is offering a free $200 gift card along with the pre-order of the Pixel 7 Pro. The offer is valid till October 23, 2022, or until the stocks last. View at Amazon

Best Buy

Similar to Amazon, Best Buy is offering gift cards on the purchase of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You will receive a free $100 Best Buy gift card on the pre-order of a Pixel 7, while those pre-ordering the Pixel 7 Pro will get one worth $200. Best Buy one-ups Amazon's Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offers as you can save an additional $400 on the retailer by bringing an eligible device to trade in.

Google Pixel 7 Pre-order the Pixel 7 from Best Buy and get a free $100 e-gift card. If you trade in an eligible device, you'll save an additional $400. View at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 Pro Pre-order the Pixel 7 from Best Buy and get a free $200 e-gift card. Save an additional $400 by trading in an eligible device. View at Best Buy

Carrier Deals

AT&T

AT&T is offering exciting deals on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. You can pick up a Pixel 7 for free or get up to $800 off on the Pro model when you trade in an eligible smartphone. To grab this deal, you must pick one of the eligible unlimited plans or upgrade your current plan to make this work.

Google Pixel 7 Upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan, and you can get a Pixel 7 for free using this deal. View at AT&T

Google Pixel 7 Pro Upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan, and you can get up to $800 off on the Pixel 7 Pro using this deal. View at AT&T

Verizon

As part of the Verizon offers, you will get $700 off your old or damaged phone when you trade it in. You can also receive $200 in gift cards when switching from another carrier, making this a very appealing option. When you purchase a Pixel 7 series phone with Verizon, you can also save $100 on Pixel Buds Pro. Moreover, this carrier, just like other retailers and service providers on this page, is offering the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all three colors.

Google Pixel 7 By trading in an eligible device, you can get up to $700 off your Pixel 7, plus $100 off Pixel Buds Pro. View at Verizon

Google Pixel 7 Pro By trading in an eligible device, you can get up to $700 off your Pixel 7, plus $100 off Pixel Buds Pro. View at Verizon

T-Mobile

When you activate a new line on T-Mobile's eligible plans, you can receive $500 savings by activating Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for $99 or $399, respectively. Additionally, the carrier is offering 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device and activate it on the company's Magenta Max plan so you can purchase the base variant for free.