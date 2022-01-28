Pixel 6a branding spotted in Google’s coloring book

Google has been working on the 'a' version of the Google Pixel 6 smartphone. The Pixel 6a was first spotted back in November 2021, and since then, we have learned a lot about the Google Pixel 6a. Now, it seems to be confirmed that Google is indeed working on the 6a as the branding has been spotted in the official color book Google sent to its 'Superfans'.

As per Droid Life, Google sent color books and some Nest devices to some of its fans. The coloring book received in the mail by many Google fans is filled with Google's own products drawn in outline form. It's a typical coloring book in which the user has to outline and then color the products. However, something interesting was spotted in the table of contents of the book.

By mistake, Google seems to have added "Pixel 6a" to the list of "featured products" even though Google hasn't officially unveiled the device yet. However, when we turn the pages to the designated page listed in the table of contents, the Pixel 6a does not actually appear. The page, in fact, doesn't show any smartphone let alone the Pixel 6a.

It's likely that this is a mistake from Google. The coloring book was available online as well (colors.withgoogle.com) but it seems that Google has corrected the page since the original report came out.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 6a will be the hire to the mid-range Pixel 5a budget smartphone from Google. It will carry the same design as the Pixel 6 series with a 'camera bar' at the back and a rectangular design with rounded edges. It is expected to be powered by the same Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 series. However, Google is set to cut some corners to bring down the cost of the device. Leaks claim that it will have a trimmed-down camera in comparison to the Pixel 6. It is also said to feature a polycarbonate back instead of a glass back.

