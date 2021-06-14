Google Pixel 6 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The device is tipped to launch by the end of this year. With its 6th generation of Pixels, Google is rumored to be making two phones. The company usually launches two smartphones – vanilla and XL as part of its flagship. However, this year, it is tipped that the moniker of the eldest sibling will see a change as Google is rumored to be working on a Pixel 6 and a Pixel 6 Pro.

As per the rumors, the Pixel 6 series seems to be a flagship lineup, which will be launching after Google’s hiatus of a year from the flagship segment. Hence, it would be interesting to see what Google brings to the table with its next-gen devices. We already seem to know a certain bit about the upcoming smartphone. Hence, here is a rumor roundup of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro combining all the leaks and rumors we have heard so far.

When will Google Pixel 6 launch?

Historically, Google has always launched Pixel phones in the fall. While the Pixel 5 was announced on September 30 of last year, all other Pixel smartphones have been announced in the first half of October. Hence, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are likely to be launched in the Q4 of 2021. To be more specific, we could see the phones going official on September 30 or in October.

If we are to speculate, the Pixel 6 series could end up going on sale soon after. To recall, the gap between the Pixel 5 announcement and the sale date ended up being almost a month, courtesy of the pandemic complications. We hope the sale process is simpler this time around.

Dropping XL for the Pro

Google has historically introduced two devices in its flagship lineup – a vanilla variant and a moniker with an XL tag. However, we could see the naming convention changing in 2021 as the company is rumored to be working on a Google Pixel 6 Pro. The ‘Pro’ moniker is pretty common in the Android smartphone space since several flagships have a Pro variant including the ones from OnePlus, OPPO, and more. According to the rumors, the upcoming Pixel phones are codenamed raven and oriole.

Design

If the rumors are to be believed, the Google Pixel 6 will be unlike any other Pixel from the past. The design could well be the differentiating factor between the Pixels and other smartphones. According to the CAD renders, Google could be planning a new design for its flagship lineup. The company could be going back to a dual-tone finish that was a part of the Pixel series till the Pixel 3 lineup. However, it won’t be a minimalistic paint job since the two colors are seen to be separated by a big camera bump that extends across the phone.

As per Max Weinbach of Android Police, who appeared on the Mobile Tech Podcast with Myriam Joire, the orange color seen in the leaked renders is more of a peach, and a green and silver variant is also in the works. Hence, it looks like Google is preparing three color options for its upcoming devices.

Coming to the front of the device, we can see minimal bezels with a tiny chin at the bottom. Further, the selfie shooter could be located in a centered punch-hole cutout. The Pixel 6 is said to measure roughly 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm, while the Pro variant could measure roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm.

Display

The Google Pixel is rumored to come equipped with a 6.4-inch flat display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could come with bottom-firing stereo speakers. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could have support for stereo speakers as well.

An in-house chipset?

Google is rumored to be working on its own chipset and it could debut inside the Pixel 6 series. Google is allegedly using its own ‘GS101’ silicon in the two phones. It is codenamed “Whitechapel,” as per a code-change submitted to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). While the specifics of the chip remain unknown, the SoC is likely to be a flagship product. It is said to use the high-end Mali-G78 GPU, which is the same GPU that is found in the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S21.

Android 12

The Google Pixel 6 series will come with Android 12 out of the box. Currently, Android 12 is in beta, but we saw glimpses of what it can do at the Google I/O 2021. It will come with the Material You design language and the wallpaper-based UX theming. Further, there are more privacy features than before, which also include a privacy dashboard to show which apps are using your phone’s camera, microphone, or location. There are a number of other features as well.

Cameras

Google has found itself leading the Android side of phone cameras with its Pixel lineup over the past few years. The cameras found in the Pixel series of phones are one of the best in the market. We expect the same level of performance from the Pixel 6 lineup.

The Google Pixel 6 could sport a dual rear camera setup with an unknown third sensor. By contrast, the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup, including a wide-angle shooter and periscope-style telephoto camera. As for the features, the selfie shooter is said to have support for 4K video recording on both phones. For the unaware, Pixel 5’s front camera only supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Further, it is said that the improvements in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and ISP (Image Signal Processor) will ensure a better video capture output. Google is also tipped to finally ditch the 12MP wide-angle camera that we’ve seen on Pixel phones over the years. The new camera could be a high-resolution Sony sensor. Moreover, there are rumors claiming that the main camera uses a 50MP sensor.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: What we want to see

Several new smartphones from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and OPPO come with a new technology called an adaptive refresh rate where the smartphone can adjust its refresh rate from anywhere between 1Hz to 120Hz (depending on the device) based on the content you are viewing on the screen. We’d love to see an adaptive high refresh rate panel on the Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel devices have had a bad name for battery life. The Pixel 4 was hardly a one-day device. Hence, we expect Google to provide a bigger and better-optimized battery for good battery life.

This is all we know about the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro so far, and what we expect the manufacturer to unveil. Did we miss anything? Or is there anything specific that you would like to see on the upcoming smartphones? Let us know in the comments below.