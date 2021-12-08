Download the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro wallpapers

In October, Google announced the latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the Pixel Fall event. The Pixel 6 Duo are the first smartphones from the software giant to come with the unique and powerful Tensor chipset. The two devices are also the first flagships to come with slightly different specifications, apart from the display and battery size.

The smaller Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90Hz display and 128/256GB of storage, and 8GB of memory. The larger Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz panel, and it has 128/256/256GB storage options and a default of 12GB of RAM.

There are also some differences between the cameras in each of the devices, and the vanilla Pixel 6 comes with a 50MP f/1.9 sensor and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, while the Pro model also adds a 48MP f/3.5 telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. The standard device also comes with an 8MP selfie camera, while the larger sibling comes with a higher resolution, 11MP sensor.

Both devices offer blazing fast performance, and are capable of taking photos very quickly, and can perform great while playing graphics intensive games, or while multitasking and using several applications at once. The camera capabilities have also improved, and the battery life is also adequate. We’ve reviewed the two flagship killers recently, and you can watch out full review on YouTube.

Google Pixel 6 The Google Pixel 6 is the more compact and affordable variant from the new flagship series. It features most of the same features, and it comes with the same primary and ultrawide camera as the Pixel 6 Pro