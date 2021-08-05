Google previewed its upcoming flagship smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, earlier this week. The search engine giant has gone all out and has (finally) given us a top-of-the-line vanilla Android smartphone. Now, in an interview with a German magazine Spiegel, Google’s SVP of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh has confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 will be priced in the “expensive” and “upper” segment.

By now, we know that the premium-designed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be running Google’s own Tensor SoC. Along with the highly efficient chip, the Pixel 6 series will be equipped with high refresh rate displays, an array of “improved photosensors,” and camera lenses.

With all the premium components inside the smartphone, Google Pixel 6 series is not expected to be priced anywhere near the Pixel 5 price. In the latest interview, Google’s SVP has confirmed that the Pixel 6 lineup will not be “cheap.” He’s said that the Pixel 6 Pro will be “expensive,” while the Pixel 6 will also be priced in the “upper segment.”

This is an important new approach for us and we believe it will help us be attractive in new market segments. But the Pixel 6 also belongs in the upper segment and can keep up with competing products. I would call it a “mainstream premium product”.

Going by Osterloh’s words, one can expect Google Pixel 6 to be priced around Samsung Galaxy S21+ and iPhone 12 Pro, i.e., around $999. Google Pixel 6 Pro with a bigger screen and periscope lens could be priced around $1,099-$1,199 bracket.

It was only recently that we learned that Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would only be available in 8 countries around the world. In the interview, when Osterloh was asked about the pricing and availability, he said that there are no details available at the moment.

“So far, I can only say: They will be released in the autumn,” he added.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 6 lineup? Would you be interested in using a premium smartphone from Google? Let us know in the comments section down below!