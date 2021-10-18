Google Pixel 6 is almost here. The Mountain View giant is hosting its virtual event tomorrow to announce the new smartphone series. Ahead of its debut tomorrow, US pricing of the Google Pixel 6 series has leaked. While Google executives after the official preview said that the Pixel 6 series would be priced in the “expensive and upper” segment, the latest leaks suggest that it’s not the case.

According to an image posted by Evan Lei on Twitter, Google Pixel 6 would be priced at $599 for the base 128GB variant in the United States whereas the Pixel 6 Pro could cost $898. The user saw the prices for the highly-anticipated smartphone series in front of the shelves at a Target store. The user apparently double-checked with the Target staff who now says that the pricing is confirmed.

M. Brandon Lee of This is today Tech says that Google is subsidizing the prices. The user posted a picture of what seems to be the inventory search pages. The images clearly suggest that the Pixel 6 would be priced at $599 whereas the 6 Pro would cost $898. If this turns out to be true, Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro could be one of the most affordable flagships of this year.

For comparison, Apple’s latest iPhone 13 starts at $699 for the mini variant. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 base variant costs $799 whereas the OnePlus 9 starts at $659. Even Google’s own last flagship, the Pixel 5, started at $699. The leak sounds too good to be true, but if it is, Pixel 6 would become a hard-to-get phone since it could sell like hotcakes at low prices.

We don't have to wait long for the confirmation, though.