Google is all set to announce the Pixel 6 series on October 19. Not that we haven’t seen anything leak about the Pixel 6 series — everything including the smartphone’s camera specs, benchmark, 4+4+2 CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, colors, European pricing and release date, and even the fabric cases have surfaced one way or the other. Just a few days ago, official press renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaked. And now, the official Google website, or the marketing website/banner, for the Pixel 6 series has leaked.

The leak, shared by @evleaks on Twitter, puts the entire Pixel 6 on display, essentially confirming, and revealing, everything we need to know about the device. The site has everything detailed, including everything about Google’s first-ever custom Tensor SoC, Pixel 6’s camera with “Magic Eraser and Face Unblur,” charging speeds, 120Hz LTPO display panel, and more.

A quick glance at the marketing material reveals that Google will be keeping the Tensor SoC same across the Pixel 6 series. Even though the website doesn’t reveal its CPU, GPU, or Neural core configurations, it talks about how the Tensor SoC will improve user experience on Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It says that Tensor Soc’s “incredibly intelligent” machine learning will enable you to do complex tasks like translation without the internet. It says that the Tensor SoC will help the Pixel series achieve “80%” faster performance. Google calls the new smartphones the “most powerful Pixel phones,” in the marketing material. In addition, Google says the Tensor SoC will add “a boost of camera magic” to the Pixel series, bringing features like Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and Magic Eraser. Moreover, the Tensor Soc will feature Titan M2 security that will make the “Pixels even more resilient to attacks.”

Google extensively talks about Pixel 6’s camera performance in the marketing material. It confirms that the Pixel 6 series will have a 50MP main wide-angle lens. Google says the new sensor can capture 150% more light compared to what was in the Pixel 5. Google has also added an image on the page that shows the physical difference in size between the camera sensors on Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. For those of you who don’t know, theoretically, a bigger camera sensor that can capture more light should have better photography capabilities. The page also confirms that Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. The Pixel 6 will lack the 4x telephoto camera.

Moreover, the Pixel 6 will have an inferior selfie camera too, it seems. The site for Pixel 6 Pro mentions a 94-degree FoV, which is missing on the standard Pixel 6 listing.

The pages also talk about the new software camera capabilities of the Pixel 6 series. Thanks to the new Tensor core, the Pixel 6 series will feature something called “Magic Eraser.” Google says “goodbye to the photobombers” as the Pixel 6 will be able to remove “stranger and unwanted objects” from the photos. The company has also shared a photo to showcase how the feature works. Furthermore, the website mentions something called “Face Unblur” which will be able to “deblur a face to make it sharper.” Also, the Portraits captured on the Pixel 6 series will be able to “highlight all people and the nuances of different skin tones beautifully and authentically.”

The marketing material also talks about the battery life of the Pixel 6 series. It says the Pixel 6 will have an “all-day battery life” that should “last beyond 24 hours, even on 5G.” It also shows the new Pixel Stand — capable of powering up at 23W — as one of the best ways to charge your phone, with 30W wired charging also included.

The site reveals some of the details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro display. While the Pixel 6 website doesn’t mention the 120Hz refresh rate, it does state that it will have a 6.4-inch “Smooth Display.” Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will have a 6.7-inch LTPO 120Hz display with the capability of going to as low as 10Hz. Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 water resistance are mentioned for both devices.

One last thing the leak talks about is the Pixel 6’s updates. Google will include at least five years of security updates for the Pixel 6 series.

It’s only a matter of days before Google officially launches the much-awaited Pixel 6 series. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!