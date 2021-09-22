Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner. Ever since the official preview in early August, we haven’t heard officially from Google about the Pixel 6 series — well, apart from the billboards company has been putting across major US cities. Rumors have suggested the October 19 launch date, and now close to a month before its official announcement, a video of the early production test unit of the Pixel 6 Pro has surfaced on the web.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

The video was shared by Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today. The video is a small 8-second hands-on clip of someone holding a Pixel 6 Pro in their hand. It shows a gray/black color Pixel 6 Pro with a different logo on the back, which suggests it’s a pre-production unit. The glossy body, OLED display, the flat camera array at the back, and the punch-hole front camera — the video shows it all.

However, doesn’t reveal anything apart from what we already know. The video shows a device that lines up well with the press images we’ve already seen from Google.

Soon after the video went viral on Twitter, Brandon also posted a video on YouTube which also showcase the device running the CPU-Z app which has seemingly confirmed the specs of Google’s Tensor chip. The app shows that Pixel 6 Pro’s Tensor SoC will have a 2+2+4 CPU configuration. It will have two powerful Cortex-X1 cores, two A76 cores, and four A55 cores. It’s the same configuration that leaked earlier.

2x ARM Cortex-X1 clocked at 2.802GHz

2x ARM Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.253GHz

4x ARM Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.80GHz

Other than the CPU configuration, pretty much everything about the Pixel 6 series, including the camera specs, benchmark, variable refresh rate, wireless charging speed, 33W fast wired charging speed, and even the fabric cases have been leaked.

It’s only a matter of days before Google officially launches the much-awaited Pixel 6 series. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!