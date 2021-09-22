Google Pixel 6 series featured images

Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner. Ever since the official preview in early August, we haven’t heard officially from Google about the Pixel 6 series — well, apart from the billboards company has been putting across major US cities. Rumors have suggested the October 19 launch date, and now close to a month before its official announcement, a video of the early production test unit of the Pixel 6 Pro has surfaced on the web.

The video was shared by Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today. The video is a small 8-second hands-on clip of someone holding a Pixel 6 Pro in their hand. It shows a gray/black color Pixel 6 Pro with a different logo on the back, which suggests it’s a pre-production unit. The glossy body, OLED display, the flat camera array at the back, and the punch-hole front camera — the video shows it all.

However, doesn’t reveal anything apart from what we already know. The video shows a device that lines up well with the press images we’ve already seen from Google.

pixel 6 pro CPU Z tensor SoC specs

Soon after the video went viral on Twitter, Brandon also posted a video on YouTube which also showcase the device running the CPU-Z app which has seemingly confirmed the specs of Google’s Tensor chip. The app shows that Pixel 6 Pro’s Tensor SoC will have a 2+2+4 CPU configuration. It will have two powerful Cortex-X1 cores, two A76 cores, and four A55 cores. It’s the same configuration that leaked earlier.

  • 2x ARM Cortex-X1 clocked at 2.802GHz
  • 2x ARM Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.253GHz
  • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.80GHz

Other than the CPU configuration, pretty much everything about the Pixel 6 series, including the camera specsbenchmark, variable refresh ratewireless charging speed, 33W fast wired charging speed, and even the fabric cases have been leaked.

It’s only a matter of days before Google officially launches the much-awaited Pixel 6 series. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!




