google pixel 6 official renders stand 2

Google Pixel 6 is almost here. The Mountain View giant is hosting its launch event next week to announce the highly-anticipated smartphone series. Now, when it comes to Android updates, OEMs offer only two to three years of major updates and an extra year of security updates. Even though Google is the leader when it comes to updating its smartphone to the latest Android version, it also offers only two-three years of major OS updates.

A few days ago, a massive Pixel 6 leak broke out revealing almost everything about smartphones. The marketing banner from Google said that the Pixel 6 will be getting “at least” five years of security updates, though it said nothing about Android OS upgrades. Now, a leaker with a mixed record known as SnoopyTech claims that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be getting at least 4 major Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates. In a follow-up tweet, Snoopy backs his claims by saying that the information was “verified by multiple sources.”

If this turns out to be true, it will be a certain improvement over the current Pixel line support, which gets 3 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Currently, Samsung is the leader in this space as it offers up to four years of security. Though when it comes to Android OS updates, Samsung is on par with Google and a few other OEMs and offers only two to three major Android updates depending upon the smartphone model.

It’s only a matter of days now before Google the much-awaited Pixel 6 series is official. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
iPhone SE Red color
iPhone SE 3 would look just like its predecessor, but will include 5G support
The latest iPhone SE 3 rumors suggest that we may get more power inside the new iteration of Apple’s most affordable phone
iPhone 13 Pro features ProMotion like iPad Pro
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Moto Edge and more devices are on sale today
We start today’s deals with the latest iPad Pro models that are available at Amazon and B&H.com; Moto phones and more are also on sale
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Thom Browne Edition featured watch
Get the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition and more Samsung devices on sale
Check out the latest deals at Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more devices on sale