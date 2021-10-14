google pixel 6 official renders stand 2

Google Pixel 6 is almost here. The Mountain View giant is hosting its launch event next week to announce the highly-anticipated smartphone series. Now, when it comes to Android updates, OEMs offer only two to three years of major updates and an extra year of security updates. Even though Google is the leader when it comes to updating its smartphone to the latest Android version, it also offers only two-three years of major OS updates.

A few days ago, a massive Pixel 6 leak broke out revealing almost everything about smartphones. The marketing banner from Google said that the Pixel 6 will be getting “at least” five years of security updates, though it said nothing about Android OS upgrades. Now, a leaker with a mixed record known as SnoopyTech claims that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be getting at least 4 major Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates. In a follow-up tweet, Snoopy backs his claims by saying that the information was “verified by multiple sources.”

If this turns out to be true, it will be a certain improvement over the current Pixel line support, which gets 3 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Currently, Samsung is the leader in this space as it offers up to four years of security. Though when it comes to Android OS updates, Samsung is on par with Google and a few other OEMs and offers only two to three major Android updates depending upon the smartphone model.

It’s only a matter of days now before Google the much-awaited Pixel 6 series is official. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!

