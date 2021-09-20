Google Pixel 6 camera featured

Quite a lot of information about Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel 6 series has surfaced over the past few weeks. Pretty much everything about the Pixel 6 series, including the camera specs, benchmark, CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, wireless charging speed, and even the fabric cases have been leaked. Now, one of the last pieces of the puzzle has also been leaked.

According to ever-so-reliable XDA-Developers, Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature 33W of fast wired charging. A new filing in the Taiwanese regulatory by Google points that the Pixel 6 Pro will be able to charge up to 11 volts and 3 amps. This means Pixel 6 Pro will support up to 11*3 = 33W of fast wired charging. The report doesn’t reveal if the standard Pixel 6 will support 33W charging or not, though XDA says “it’s safe to assume they all will support 33W charging.”

For comparison, Google’s Pixel 5 featured an 18W fast charging. 33 watts is a little less than double that charging rate, which seems to be a necessity at this point due to the rumors pointing to a hefty 5,000 mAh battery inside the large 6.7-inch 6 Pro. Other Android flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra feature up to 25W fast charging, while Apple’s counterpart tops at 20W.

Despite the support for fast charging speed, you’ll still need to buy a separate charging brick to take advantage of the fast charging as Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro won’t come with a charging adapter in the box.

