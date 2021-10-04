Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner. Up until now, everything including the smartphone’s camera specs, benchmark, CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, pricing and colors, wireless charging speed, and even the fabric cases have all leaked. Even a hands-on video surfaced last month. Now, ahead of Google’s official announcement, another Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video has leaked on the web.

The video was shared by Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today. The hands-on video shows Pixel 6 Pro with Android 12 display settings open. Lee shared the video in response to the community who asked to see the curvature of the display. Lee says that the curvature of the screen is similar to the screen of the recently released Vivo X70 Pro+.

The video also shows the camera app UI and settings as well as the photo samples captured from the Pixel 6 Pro. In the first part of the camera section, we can see that the Pixel 6 Pro will have four different zoom ranges for photos: .7x, 1x, 2x, and 4x. When switching to video mode, .7x, 1x, and 4x zoom options are available. The video also shows metadata of the photos showing that most of the photos are taken at a 12.5MP resolution, meaning the phone is performing 4X pixel binning of shots from its 50MP sensor.

Lee says that his source is no “professional photographer” or even an avid “smartphone photographer” so photos don’t really look that great. Nonetheless, the colors and quality of images look good even after being captured through a pre-production unit running pre-production unit and then YouTube compressing them.

Despite leaks surrounding Pixel 6 popping up every now and then, we still don’t have an official release date from Google. Rumors have suggested the October 19 launch date, with shipping starting from 27th October.

Via: 9to5Google