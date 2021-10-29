Google Pixel 6 Series Pocketnow

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro come with Google’s first-ever custom silicon called Tensor. Thanks to the new control over the software and the chip, Google says it’s been able to deploy data-center-level AI and ML algorithms on the Tensor that makes the Pixel 6 series smarter in comparison to if it came with the Qualcomm chipset. Such implementations can be seen in the Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and the smart voice assistant features of the Pixel 6. Now, Google has highlighted another feature that benefits from Tensor SoC on the Pixel 6, which is the auto-grammar correction.

In a blog post, Google has detailed that the Gboard on Pixel 6 series can automatically catch grammatical errors and provide corrections in real-time. Google says that the grammar correction on the Pixel 6 series works “entirely on-device” that preserves privacy. Thanks to the detection being offline, the Pixel 6 is able to correct grammar without latency. Moreover, it works across all apps.

For now, the feature is supported only in the English language, but Google says that it “plans to expand [the feature] to more languages in the near future.” In the long blog post, Google has then explained how it trained the model and achieved this on Pixel 6.

The feature is only available on Pixel 6, for now. However, Mishaal Rahman on Twitter has noted that you can spoof the build.prop file of your Android phone and enable the feature on any Android 12 device.

Source: Google AI Blog




