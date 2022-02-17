Pixel 6 display repair apparently breaks fingerprint sensor, & the calibration tool also fails

Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first Google to boast an under-display fingerprint scanner. Initially, some issues were reported when some users pointed out that the fingerprint scanner of the Pixel 6 series was slow. Google responded by saying that the scanner is supposed to work this way. Now, it seems that Google has run into another fingerprint scanner-related issue on the Pixel 6 series.

According to Louis Rossmann, the owner of the Rossmann Repair Group store in New York City, repairing a display of the Pixel 6 series leads to fingerprint scanner not working. This is usual behavior for devices with under-display scanners as the hardware and software are linked to each other. To patch this issue, Google released a calibration tool for the Pixel 6 series which calibrated the fingerprint sensor to the new display.

However, according to multiple issues reported on Google's forums, Reddit, iFixit, and XDA forums, Google’s calibration tool does not work properly and fails to calibrate the fingerprint scanner.

When the calibration tool fails, it throws an error saying, "couldn’t find the unique calibration software for this device." Currently, there is no fix available for this issue. Moreover, this issue occurs regardless of the Pixel 6 owner getting their display repaired by a third-party store, such as uBreakiFix, or if they do it themselves.

As noted by 9to5Google, in one of the threads, one Google Certified Technician says that the fingerprint calibration tool has some problems with Windows operating system. The tool seems to work when using a device with Chrome OS.

The issue was first reported in November last year but it still hasn't been officially confirmed by Google. While some users haven't gotten the tool to work, some have reported that the tool works flawlessly — even on Windows. Nothing concrete is known as of now and it's also unclear how widespread the issue is. Have you calibrated your Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner using this tool? How did it go for you? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google