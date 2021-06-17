It’s that season, the Google Pixel leak season. We keep hearing and seeing new things pop up about the next generation of Google Pixel 6 devices, and today is no different. A new batch of cases just showed up that seem to confirm the design that we have shown you not that long ago.

Reported by PhoneArena, the new cases were posted on Weibo and they even sized up to a Pixel 4 XL. The design clearly shows off the new, unique camera placement and gives us a good idea about the Pixel 6’s dimensions.

The dimensions for the duo are the following:

Pixel 6: 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, 11.8mm with bump

Pixel 6 Pro: 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm, 11.5mm with bump

The vertical camera strip goes across the top portion of the back panel. The majority of devices on the market today have the camera placement either in the middle, or on the left side on the back of devices. This is unusual and a new approach that we haven’t seen other manufacturers try out before, at least on a device that would’ve launch with such looks.

The case has a lot of holes, likely marking the main camera sensor and a potential telephoto camera that was introduced in the Pixel 4 series. There are clearly cut-outs for the LEDs and a microphone, but it’s unclear at this moment which one stands for which sensor – and don’t forget, the layout could still change.

The Pixel 6 series are set to include two new devices, the standard Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The standard model is set to have a 6.4-inch display while the Pro variant is alleged to have a 6.7-inch display. We have also summarised everything we know so far about the new Google devices.

What do you think of the leaked cases for the upcoming Google Pixel 6 lineup? Are you a fan of the new back, and camera design? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!