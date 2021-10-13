Google is all set to announce its Pixel 6 series next week. Not that we’ve seen anything — a massive Pixel 6 leak over the weekend revealed pretty much everything we needed to know about it. However, we’re yet to see how big that rectangular camera bump of Pixel 6 is and its official colors (though we know the names of it).

P6P in Stormy Black pic.twitter.com/VHH4jAELiM — E (@evleaks) October 12, 2021

Popular leaker Evan Blass took to Twitter to show the Pixel 6 in all the angles. Before we see the Pixel 6 color variants, let’s see how much the “camera bar” extends from the back of the smartphone. And, by the look of it, it seems that the camera bump of the Pixel 6 will extend quite a lot from the back of the phone. You might need a case to use the smartphone otherwise it might ‘dig’ into your fingers.

Other than that, the leak also shows the Pixel 6 series’s color variants. We now know that the color names for Pixel 6 will be “Sorta Seafoam,” “Stormy Black,” and “Kinda Coral” while the names for Pixel 6 Pro will be “Stormy Black,” “Sorta Sunny” and “Cloudy White.” While we know that the smartphone will be available in “Kinda Coral” color, but Blass hasn’t shared renders for the variant suggesting that the color might not be available in all the markets.

Official Color names are: Pixel 6 (Great Value)

– Kinda Coral

– Sorta Seafoam

– Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro (Flagship) – 512GB Max

– Sorta Sunny

– Cloudy White

– Stormy Black Notice the framing: Value/Flagship. Makes sense to have the price gap $849/$1099.#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/YDIyXPP3pt — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

In addition to the camera bump, the leak also shows the power button and volume rockers which appear to be made out of metal. It also shows that the SIM card slot will be on the left side of the smartphone.

It’s only a matter of days before the much-awaited Pixel 6 series is official. We’ll be covering the Pixel event live here on Pocketnow — and the ones following it from Apple and Samsung — so make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Via: 9to5Google