Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro receive new update that improves fingerprint sensor

Google always sends out updates on the first Monday of each and every month, except on public holidays. Many Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users woke up to see that a new update is available on their new devices, which is unusual given it’s the middle of November.

As it turns out, Google has officially pushed out SD1A.210817.037 and SD1A.210817.037.A1 on Tuesday morning to Pixel users, which “improves the performance of your device’s fingerprint sensor”, according to Verizon (via 9to5Google). The former is a global build, while the latter is for Verizon and other Virtual network operators that use the network.

The changelog hasn’t been updated at the time of writing this article, but the factory images have been published online, which you can find here for all Pixel devices. The update weighs very little, and there may not be any other additional changes apart from improvements made to the performance of the fingerprint sensor.

A lot of reviews and Pixel users complained that the fingerprint sensor was too slow, and some even went as far as claiming that it’s unusable. Jaime also mentioned his experience with the fingerprint sensor, which you can see in our Google Pixel 6 review video. Later, Google mentioned that the fingerprint sensor might be slower than expected because it validates the finger. The algorithm checks whether it’s the owner attempting to unlock the device – which means that it’s slow because of ”enhanced security algorithms”.

Let us know if you experience the fingerprint sensor to be faster, or perhaps slower on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro devices in the comments below!