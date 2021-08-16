Google is rumored to launch Pixel 5a later this month. Popular leaks website FrontPageTech reported that Google will be announcing Pixel 5a on August 26th. However, according to a new leak from AndroidPolice, Google might just announce Pixel 5a tomorrow, i.e., August 17th. The publication has also shared some images of the components that’ll likely be used in 5a, suggesting that Google is opting for a larger battery this year.

The leaked images hint that Google is opting for a Pixel 4a-like similar design for the 5a. The dual-camera system with the circular fingerprint scanner on the plastic-like polycarbonate backside is here to stay, though the report says nothing about the display part just yet. “The most noticeable difference is what seems to be a ribbed power button,” says AndroidPolice.

The images were sourced from the repair shops who’ve reportedly started getting the repair parts of the phone ahead of its official announcement. One of the interesting things the components reveal is that Google is opting for a 4,680 mAh batter this time. For a comparison, Pixel 4a features a 3,800 mAh battery, making the 5a’s battery “the biggest battery in a Pixel smartphone.”

The images also show a 3.5mm headphone jack towards the top of the phone. Other than that, Google is said to be opting for the Snapdragon 765G to power the 5a. Previous reports suggest that the 5a will be priced slightly a bit lower than the 5G variant of Pixel 4a, i.e., around $450. It will be exclusively available in the US and Japan markets.

Along with Pixel 5a, Google is also set to launch two new flagship smartphones this year — Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. If you want a radical new design, faster Tensor SoC, better cameras, and an overall premium device, we suggest you skip the Google Pixel 5a and wait for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch. But keep in mind, Google has said that Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be “expensive.”