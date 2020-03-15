Pixel 5
Author
Tags

While Pixel 4a is just around the corner, Pixel 5 leaks have already started trickling in. 9to5Google has revealed details that no one was expecting.

Going by the report, the handset will not be a flagship smartphone. According to a detailed analysis of a pre-release version of the Google Camera app, the Pixel 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

If this turns out to be true, the Google Pixel 5 may be less powerful than the Pixel 4.

However, we are still more than six months away from the release of the Pixel 5 series. Hence, we suggest you take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Source: 9to5Google

You May Also Like
Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are on sale today, along with other great products

Today’s deals come from Amazon.com, where you can get great discounts on the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones and other devices
Nokia 5G Phone

Nokia to launch a 5G phone at March 19 event

The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 at the event.

Coronavirus strikes again, Google’s Cloud Next conference gets cancelled

Google’s Cloud Next 2020 conference gets canceled over coronavirus concerns, and a new Digital Connect event will take its place