While Pixel 4a is just around the corner, Pixel 5 leaks have already started trickling in. 9to5Google has revealed details that no one was expecting.

Going by the report, the handset will not be a flagship smartphone. According to a detailed analysis of a pre-release version of the Google Camera app, the Pixel 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

If this turns out to be true, the Google Pixel 5 may be less powerful than the Pixel 4.

However, we are still more than six months away from the release of the Pixel 5 series. Hence, we suggest you take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Source: 9to5Google