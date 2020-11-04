We recently reported that Google Pixel 5 has started to show what could be a huge problem. Some purchasers of Google’s latest flagship noticed a gap between the phone’s frame and the display, which could jeopardize the phones IP rating, and more. Now, Google has come up with a reply. The company says it has investigated the issue and this is a “normal part of the design” that will not impact water resistance.

The latest development comes from Google’s support forum where a “Community Specialist” said that Google investigated affected units and looked at “quality control data from the factory.” When the issue was noticed by the buyers, one immediate concern that arose was the impact on the IP68 rating. However, the Community Specialist says that there is “no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone.” Notably, he goes on to add Google will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have.

He wrote, “we’ve had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5. There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have.”

Some Pixel 5 buyers are reporting that their new devices are coming with a small separation between the screen’s plastic bumper and the aluminum frame. The separation seems to be in the area around the front-facing camera. These reports can also be found at the Pixel Phone product forum and on XDA’s forum with several examples of these gaps and how much it can vary in location and separation in these phones.

While Google says it is part of the design, it’s still strange that only some phones are affected. Presumably, the design is intended to be seamless since the company says it will work with customers on an individual basis or be willing to exchange units.