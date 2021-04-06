When Google launched the Pixel 5 last year, a lot of questions were asked about the strategy of not going with a flagship chip and settling for the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 7y65G SoC. Although it is a fairly capable processor – and I can attest to it after having used the OnePlus Nord and LG Velvet – the Pixel 5 oddly returned some sub-par results in synthetic GPU performance tests. Well, it appears that the April security update that Google started rolling out yesterday has fixed that issue.
Andrei Frumusanu from AnandTech, who extensively benchmarked the Pixel 5 in January, noted in a tweet that the ‘performance has been essentially doubled’ and is now in line, or even better, than a few other phones with the same Snapdragon 765G SoC inside. While it comes a sigh of relief for Pixel 5 owners who experienced the performance bottleneck, it is surprising – and disappointing – to see that it took Google so long to fix the issue on its top-of-the-line phone.
Thanks for the ping.
I can confirm that performance has been essentially doubled from the scores published there, and in line or better than other 765G phones. Tested on Pixel 5.
The fact it took 6 months is sad though.
— Andrei F. (@andreif7) April 5, 2021
Talking about the sub-par benchmark scores of the Pixel 5, here’s what Andrei originally wrote in his article: