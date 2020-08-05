Pixel 5
While Pixel 4a has just been announced, Pixel 5 leaks have already started trickling in. Earlier reports have hinted that the handset will not be a flagship smartphone. According to a detailed analysis of a pre-release version of the Google Camera app, the Pixel 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Now, the display information of the handset has leaked online. According to display analyst Ross Young, a new Google Pixel phone with 5G support arriving this year will be equipped with a 6.67-inch display. Moreover, it will have support for 120Hz refresh rate, and it will be supplied by Samsung Display and BOE.

Further, the renders of the device have also appeared online. At first glance, this device looks pretty much like its predecessor, with only a couple of differences. You can have a look at the renders here.

