The latest Google Pixel 5a launched just a couple of days ago. It looks just like the Google Pixel 4a. It packs almost everything in the Pixel 5, so there’s really no need to have three devices in the market when the latter can easily dissuade anyone from buying the previous models. Now, Google may have also figured this out, as the company has confirmed that the Pixel 5a will replace both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.

Google Has confirmed that its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been discontinued, as the latest Google Pixel 5a 5G will take their spot in the market. The Pixel 5a 5G has hit the market with a $449 price tag, making it a compelling option for anyone who wants to get an affordable Android device.

A Google spokesperson commented on the subject, saying that:
“With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). The Pixel 5a (5G) is a great option for customers and delivers valuable hardware upgrades compared to the Pixel 4a (5G), all at a lower price point.”

Now, we can’t say that this hits us as unexpected news, as Google seems to want to step up its game with the upcoming Pixel 6 series, which is rumored to arrive with faster-charging speeds and many other great features. But, unfortunately, don’t expect to get a new and shiny charger in the box of the next Pixel flagship, as Google has already confirmed that the Google Pixel 5a 5G will be the last Pixel phone to feature a power adapter in the box.

    But don’t worry, if you’re really interested in getting your hands on a new Pixel 4a, you can still get the regular version with LTE support from Google and other retailers. Plus, we will also keep an eye out to see if we catch any good deals on Amazon, B&H, or Best Buy, where Pixel devices are usually getting massive discounts. Still, if you really want to get a new Pixel, we suggest that you go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G if you want the best aspects of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a in the same package. Or you could also wait for the launch of the Google Pixel 6 series that’s coming with tons of power and great new features.

