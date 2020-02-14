Google introduced Live Caption – an accessibility feature that transcribes audio or video in real time – at its I/O conference last year. But this awesome tool has so far been limited to Google’s Pixel devices. That might change soon.

A commit titled “Create Speech On-Device API (SODA) Service” on Chromium Gerrit suggests that Google’s team is at work porting Live Caption for Chrome browser. The commit talks about the creation of a sandboxed service that hosts Speech On-Device API (SODA).

Porting is still in early stages of development, but the commit makes it clear that Live Caption will soon make its way to the Chrome browser on desktop. The feature will make it much easier to enjoy videos – thanks to the live captions – without having to worry about missing something in noisy surroundings.

Here’s how Live Caption works:

Source: Chromium Gerrit