Google’s Pixel 4a will be out soon, and in case you aren’t already aware, there won’t be an XL variant of the mid-range Pixel this year. But that wasn’t always the case, because the Pixel 4a XL was past the designing process and well into the prototype stage when it was canceled. And thanks to a couple of new leaks, we know how the phone would’ve looked like.

Leaked renders, which come courtesy of Pigtou, show the Pixel 4a clad in white with the signature off-color orange power button. At first look, the phone’s rear panel looks like a Pixel 4a with the Pixel 4’s squircle camera module positioned in the top left corner. And yes, compared to the single camera on the Pixel 4a, the XL variant would’ve rocked two cameras.

Leaked images (via 9to5Google) of the phone’s case also reveal the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and the spectral sensor alongside the camera lenses. Over at the front, the Pixel 4a XL would have shared the same hole-punch design as the vanilla Pixel 4a. However, it’s hard to imagine the pricing of Pixel 4a, given the fact that the Pixel 4a might cost $350 while the Pixel 4 often drops around $500 during sales.

Image: 9to5Google