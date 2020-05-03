A device named “Google Sunfish” has been spotted on Geekbench. According to previous rumors, it is the Google Pixel 4a. The device scored 2529 in single-core test and scored 6366 in multi-core test.

The device is listed with 6GB of RAM. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80Gz. This could be the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

A recent report suggested that the Pixel 4a could go on sale starting May 22. Hence, we can expect the Pixel 4a to be launched around May 15.

The upcoming Google phone is tipped to feature a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display. It is expected to be made available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Further, it may sport a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter and pack a 3,080mAh battery.

Source: Geekbench