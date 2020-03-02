The coronavirus outbreak has left a major impact on the tech industry, leading to the cancellation of multiple events and the shutdown of production facilities. Google is the latest brand to be on the receiving end of the epidemic and might have its plans of Pixel 4a launch in jeopardy.

As per a report by Nikkei Asian Review, Google is currently shifting its production facility from China to Vietnam, and seeks to begin manufacturing by April. Google has reportedly even discussed uninstalling machines in China and getting them shipped to Vietnam.

Since the coronavirus outbreak has led to factories being shut down in China, Google might face a component shortage for Pixel 4a parts. All these factors indicate that even if Google gets the Vietnam production line running, volatility of the Chinese market might end up delaying the Pixel 4a’s launch.