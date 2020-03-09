The Google Pixel 4a leaked for the first time in December. Since then, live hands-on images have surfaced online a couple of times. The latest one is very scuffed up by fingerprints and other oils.

The images give us a closer look at the back panel of the Black variant. Like the White one, it appears to be sporting a matte finish. Hence, giving up the two-tone finish. It reiterates the design language we have seen on the previous leaks.

It showcases the single rear camera residing in the squicle camera module. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor located in the same position as the previous generations.

Lastly, this is a prototype. As 9to5Google states, it is an early unit as evidenced by what’s in place of the ‘G’ logo.

Source: Twitter