Google’s Pixel 4a has lately become a favorite in the leak arena, giving us everything from specs and pricing to a full-fledged camera review. What we don’t know yet, is a concrete release date. But if you’ve been cooling your heels for Google’s upcoming phone, there is some bad news.

As per the ever-reliable Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), the Pixel 4a has reportedly been delayed and will now be announced on July 13. The phone’s “Just Black” shade will hit the shelves on August 6, while the “Barely Blue” color option will be up for grabs starting October 1.

Pixel 4a



I’m confused too, but here’s what I know 👇



Timelines got pushed due to market conditions – not due to supply chain. Units are ready to ship.



Announcement

July 13



Market launch

“Just Black” – August 6th

“Barely Blue” – October 1st



Pixel 5 likely pushed back, also. https://t.co/d6QLtKzxSB — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

The Pixel 4a was earlier rumored to debut in June, and had it not been for the cancelation of Google I/O 2020, the launch would have happened in May itself. As per leaks, the Pixel 4a will rely on the Snapdragon 730 chip and will pack a single 12.2MP camera at the back.