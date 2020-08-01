Google seems to have everything ready for the launch of the new Pixel 4a. However, the arrival of this new device could also arrive with some negative news, for Google Pixel 2 users, since their devices would lose support with the arrival of new Pixel devices.

The Google Pixel 2 can say goodbye to important software updates after getting Android 11. Google initially promised that its devices would get two major updates, and that means that the Pixel 2’s support was supposed to end last year. However, Google then decided to give its devices three major software updates. In other words, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will receive a final version of Android 11 when it launches, followed by a couple of security updates before they are finally left without support by the end of the year.

This information was confirmed, in a way, by a developer comment in the AOSP, where we also find the first mention of the Google Pixel 5a. The developer also mentions s list of almost every Pixel device, released and unreleased, where we see that the Google Pixel 4a will launch with Android 10, instead of Android 11.

Source 9to5Google