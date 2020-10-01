When Google announced the Pixel 4a in August, it said that the smartphone will be launched in India later in October. However, it didn’t reveal a specific launch date. Hence, people expected the company to reveal those details at its Launch Night In event where it announced the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The company has already confirmed that both of these devices won’t make their way to India. Hence, the only Google device that the country will be getting this year is the Pixel 4a. Now, the company has revealed its launch date.

Hi Christopher, we appreciate your interest in our Pixel devices. The Pixel 4a launches in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg Appreciate it. — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 1, 2020

The latest development comes from Twitter where Made By Google handle revealed the Pixel 4a India launch date while replying to a user query. A user asked if we can expect Google Pixel 4a announcements for India anytime soon to which the company replied that the smartphone is launching On October 17 in the country. Furthermore, it added that the Pixel 4a will be made available through Flipkart in India.

The Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with an Always-On mode and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 3,140mAh batter that supports 18W fast charging with USB PD 2.0 standard.

On the optics front, the Pixel 4a sports a single rear camera of 12.2MP that is backed by OIS as well as EIS for stabilization. It comes with support for features such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography. The video capture abilities include 1080p resolution and 30fps frame rate. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes in a single Just Black color.