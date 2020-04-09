Pixel 4a
Concept-based renders, hands-on images, 360-degree videos, and retail packaging – when it comes to Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a mid-ranger, we’ve seen it all. As if there was still something left to spoil, 9to5Google has now sourced the complete specifications of the Pixel 4a.

Just as the leaks had predicted, the Pixel 4a will employ the Snapdragon 730 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The phone will sport a polycarbonate build and will pack a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch hole.

Over at the back, there is a single 12.2MP camera, while an 8MP snapper will handle selfies. Pixel 4a is said to come with the Titan M security chip but will miss out on the Neural Core chip found inside the Pixel 4.

A 3,080mAh battery will keep the lights on, and it will support 18W fast charging. And hey, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. Pricing will reportedly be $399, but there is no word on a launch date yet.

Source: 9to5Google

