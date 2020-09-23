Earlier this week, the Pixel 5 appeared in an extensive leak that revealed all of its key specs, while independent retail listings across Europe revealed its asking price and color options too. Well, now is the turn of Google’s other upcoming device – the Pixe 4a 5G – to get the leak treatment prior to its debut on September 30 alongside the Pixel 5. The exhaustive leak, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, suggests that the Pixel 4a 5G will share most of its internal hardware with the Pixel 5, including the silicon powering it as well as the camera setup. Confusing, right?

As per the report, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a slightly larger 6.2-inch OLED display with an identical hole-punch cutout. However, the bezels on it will be slightly thicker and it will stick to a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 5 will offer a 90Hz display. Also, the Gorilla Glass 6 layer on the Pixel 5 will reportedly be substituted in favor of the older (and cheaper) Gorilla Glass 3 for the Pixel 4a 5G. Another key difference is that the Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly have a polycarbonate unibody build, while Pixel 5 opts for a more premium recycled Aluminum frame.

Pixel 5 Pixel 4a 5G Display 6-inch HDR OLED

2340 x 1080 pixels

Gorilla Glass 6

432 ppi

90Hz refresh rate 6.2-inch HDR OLED

2340 x 1080 pixels

Gorilla Glass 3

413 ppi

60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4 Storage 128GB 128GB Rear Cameras 12.2MP (f/1.7) with OIS

16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide

Video Capture:

1080p at 30/60/120/240 FPS

4K at 30/60 FPS 12.2MP (f/1.7) with OIS

16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide

Video Capture:

1080p at 30/60/120/240 FPS

4K at 30/60 FPS Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0) 8MP (f/2.0) Battery Recycled Aluminum Polycarbonate Audio Stereo speakers

3 mics

No 3.5mm jack Stereo speakers

2 mics

3.5mm headphone jack Software Android 11` Android 11

Both the devices will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and will also come equipped with the in-house Titan M security chip. The Pixel 4a 5G will pack 6GB of RAM (vs 8GB on the Pixel 5) and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. The battery fitted inside the Pixel 4a 5G is a slightly smaller 3,800mAh unit that supports 18W fast charging, but no wireless charging or the ability to wirelessly charge other devices.

Coming to the camera setup, it is identical both in terms of sensor and capabilities. You get an optically stabilized 12MP primary camera that can capture 4K videos at 60fps and 1080p videos at up to 240fps. It is accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle camera with a 107-degree field of view. Over at the front, the Pixel 4a 5G is said to offer the same 8MP selfie camera as the Pixel 5, sitting in a circular hole-punch cutout. As for the pricing, Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499 in the US.