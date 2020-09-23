We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier this week, the Pixel 5 appeared in an extensive leak that revealed all of its key specs, while independent retail listings across Europe revealed its asking price and color options too. Well, now is the turn of Google’s other upcoming device – the Pixe 4a 5G – to get the leak treatment prior to its debut on September 30 alongside the Pixel 5. The exhaustive leak, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, suggests that the Pixel 4a 5G will share most of its internal hardware with the Pixel 5, including the silicon powering it as well as the camera setup. Confusing, right?

As per the report, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a slightly larger 6.2-inch OLED display with an identical hole-punch cutout. However, the bezels on it will be slightly thicker and it will stick to a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 5 will offer a 90Hz display. Also, the Gorilla Glass 6 layer on the Pixel 5 will reportedly be substituted in favor of the older (and cheaper) Gorilla Glass 3 for the Pixel 4a 5G. Another key difference is that the Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly have a polycarbonate unibody build, while Pixel 5 opts for a more premium recycled Aluminum frame.

Pixel 5Pixel 4a 5G
Display6-inch HDR OLED
2340 x 1080 pixels
Gorilla Glass 6
432 ppi
90Hz refresh rate		6.2-inch HDR OLED
2340 x 1080 pixels
Gorilla Glass 3
413 ppi
60Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM8GB LPDDR46GB LPDDR4
Storage128GB128GB
Rear Cameras12.2MP (f/1.7) with OIS
16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide
Video Capture:
1080p at 30/60/120/240 FPS
4K at 30/60 FPS		12.2MP (f/1.7) with OIS
16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide
Video Capture:
1080p at 30/60/120/240 FPS
4K at 30/60 FPS
Front Camera8MP (f/2.0)8MP (f/2.0)
BatteryRecycled AluminumPolycarbonate
AudioStereo speakers
3 mics
No 3.5mm jack		Stereo speakers
2 mics
3.5mm headphone jack
Software Android 11`Android 11

Both the devices will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and will also come equipped with the in-house Titan M security chip. The Pixel 4a 5G will pack 6GB of RAM (vs 8GB on the Pixel 5) and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. The battery fitted inside the Pixel 4a 5G is a slightly smaller 3,800mAh unit that supports 18W fast charging, but no wireless charging or the ability to wirelessly charge other devices. 

Coming to the camera setup, it is identical both in terms of sensor and capabilities. You get an optically stabilized 12MP primary camera that can capture 4K videos at 60fps and 1080p videos at up to 240fps. It is accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle camera with a 107-degree field of view. Over at the front, the Pixel 4a 5G is said to offer the same 8MP selfie camera as the Pixel 5, sitting in a circular hole-punch cutout. As for the pricing, Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499 in the US.

