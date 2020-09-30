At its hardware event today, Google has announced the 5G variant of its recently-launched Pixel 4a. The Google Pixel 4a 5G packs a bigger display, an updated chipset. a dual rear camera setup instead of the single one found on the 4G variant, and a larger battery.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch HDR OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels at 413ppi. The refresh rate remains at 60Hz. It is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is the same processor found on the latest Pixel 5. It is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the Pixel 4a 5G sports a dual rear camera setup of 12.2MP (f/1.7) main with OIS + a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. It can capture 1080p at 30/60/120/240 FPS and 4K at 30/60 FPS. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Further, it packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, but no wireless charging or the ability to wirelessly charge other devices.

The Pixel 4a 5G starts at $499. It will sell in Just Black and Clearly Black color options. With the purchase of its 5G phones, Google is offering 3 months of Stadia, YouTube Premium, 100 GB of Google One storage, Google Play Pass and Google Play Points.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications