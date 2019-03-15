Render suggests Pixel 4 XL with punch hole and i/d fingerprint scanner

The Pixel 4 is still far out, but that doesn’t stop the rumor mill from spinning. We’ve heard about a possible all-screen design for the Pixel 4, just as well as we heard about the possibility of Google taking the modular approach. Now a new report throws everything out as it talks about a possible Pixel 4 with a punch-hole display, which is closer to the first, all-screen design rumor we’ve heard.

The picture above has popped up on Slashleaks, allegedly portraying a Pixel 4 with four cameras. Two on the back, and two on the front. Those on the front are residing within the display, exactly like in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Whether they are both regular cameras or just one camera and a ToF sensor is yet unknown.

In the case of the Pixel 3 XL, there are two 8MP front-facers, one with wide, and one with ultra-wide angle lens. Maybe the Pixel 4 XL will inherit these, or maybe Google will upgrade them in a way. There are no visible bezels on the phone and no button of fingerprint scanner, which leads us to believe that there might be an in-display fingerprint scanner.

We’ll keep you posted as we’re quite positive that the rumors and leaks will intensify as we’re getting closer to autumn.