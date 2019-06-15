Android

Pixel 4 XL real-life sighting confirms square camera hump

The story this year so far seems to be very similar to the one in 2018 regarding the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, which carrier over to 2019 with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. However, when it comes to the flagship Pixel 4, little to nothing has changed in how bad (luckily) Google is at keeping a secret. We won’t remind you of all the rumors and leaks, as Google itself leaked the Pixel 4 via Twitter. Here it is!

If you needed even more confirmation, and, for whatever reason, you think Google is messing with us, 9to5google spotted a Pixel 4 in the wild, confirming the triple camera system arranged in a square camera hump on the back.

The picture was allegedly taken in London, and, according to the report, you should expect to see the same large notch at the top with the dual-cameras.

