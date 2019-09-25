Pixel 4 XL leaks in early hands-on photo gallery, no fingerprint scanner

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are arguably the most leaked smartphones, save maybe for last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The phones will be launched mid-October, but we already know everything there is to know about the devices, thanks to rumors, reports, and leaks like this one.

The folks over at Nextrift managed to get their hands on a white Pixel 4 XL. The picture gallery (there are more photos at the source link below) confirm everything we heard and seen about the device, complete with the large bezel for all the sensors (including Soli), the square camera arrangement on the back, the 90Hz AMOLED display that’s 6.23-inches and has a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, as well as all the other aspects.

One notable things regarding biometrics: apparently Face Unlock is the only biometric security feature on the device, as the report suggests that there’s no fingerprint scanner, neither on the back, nor under the display.

The spec-sheet includes the Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 12.2MP rear camera backed by a 16MP telephoto lens, an 8MP selfie shooter, and 3,700mAh battery.

Check out more images and info at the source link below.