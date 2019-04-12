These are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames

While the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL should be coming relatively soon, it’s the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL which are the main phones the Android-maker is preparing for later this year. The Pixel 4 just recently got its first AOSP mention, an official one, and now reports suggest what the codenames for the two phones could be.

An AOSP commit, and further digging done by the folks at 9to5google, suggests that the codename for the Pixel 4 is Coral, and the one for the Pixel 4 XL could be Flame. Of course, this is unofficial information and, even if legit, doesn’t reveal much about the two phones. A recent benchmark of the Google Coral suggests the phone would run on the Snapdragon 855 platform and pack 6GB of RAM, but it’s too early to tell at the moment.

Once the rumor mill is in full motion we expect to hear more about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as last year’s models were among the most heavily leaked so far.